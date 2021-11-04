Fedora releases a new version in approximately every 6 months. Each now version is supported with updates for 13 months in total. The distribution is a good place to get the latest stable software and technologies consistently.

Things to do After Installing Fedora 35

The latest stable version is currently Fedora 35, you can download it from the Fedora official website.

If you are a new Fedora user, you may be wondering about what to do after installation. The guide will help you through this part. No matter the supported Fedora version you use, you can apply everything on this list.

1. Run a System Update

This should be pretty obvious in any new installation for any Linux distribution. In most cases, there are a lot of updates and bug fixes for problems which may exist in the new release. Running an update for your system packages would be a wise decision to do before starting to use the system and complain later about problems which may already be solved.

To update your system, simply run the following command:

sudo dnf update

2. Enable RPM Fusion

Due to Fedora policy on shipping packages which do follow certain standards and rules related to patents and liberty of software. Some packages are not available to be installed from the official Fedora repositories. Most of the time, you can find those packages that you need in RPM Fusion. It’s a repository which ships what Fedora doesn’t accept.

There are two repositories to add here: One of them is the free repository which only contains free software, and which you can install by running:

sudo rpm -Uvh http://download1.rpmfusion.org/free/fedora/rpmfusion-free-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm

And the non-free repository, which, just as its name suggests, contains non-free software:

sudo rpm -Uvh http://download1.rpmfusion.org/nonfree/fedora/rpmfusion-nonfree-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm

After you’ve added those repositories. You can go ahead and install any package you need from RPM Fusion. If you don’t know what you are looking for, consider using the search box at their website.

3. Enable Fastest Mirror Plugin

DNF offers a set of modules which you can enable on your system.

Fastest mirror is a plugin which simply determines the nearest mirror available to you right now. If you are located in China, then instead of downloading packages from US, it will try to find a mirror near your geographical location to make the download process faster.

To enable the plugin, append the following line into your /etc/dnf/dnf.conf file:

fastestmirror=true

The plugin will work automatically from now on when you run DNF.

4. Install Fedy

Fedy is a graphical tool which allows you to tweak your Fedora system in few clicks. The application allows you to run a set of pre-defined system commands which will install and configure a lot of stuff. From normal apps to themes and passing by various tweaks to the system, Fedy can almost do everything you may need on Fedora.

It can ever install GPU drivers, network drivers, development tools, multimedia codecs, extra fonts… Much and much more.

To install Fedy on the latest Fedora release make sure that you’ve already enabled the RPM Fusion repositories in the previous stop, and then run the following commands:

sudo dnf copr enable kwizart/fedy

sudo dnf install fedy -y

Notice that you need to activate RPMFusion repositories before you start using Fedy (Or some software you install will give you errors).

5. Get Important Firefox Addons

Firefox is the default web browser in Fedora. Since you are – probably – going to use it everyday. It’s better for you to try a set of different addons and extensions:

uBlock Origin : The famous ad-blocker plugin. Please make sure to add us to the whitelist!

Privacy Badger: Block tracking scripts and other 3rd-party online tracking software.

Bitwarden: Free and open source password manager that you can use to secure your login credentials on websites. If you care for privacy and security, then check the following list of privacy addons for Firefox. You may also check our other list about general useful addons for Firefox.

6. Reduce Battery Usage

Some users – on some specific hardware – my notice a higher battery consumption rate on Linux than on Windows. This is explained in details with the solutions as well in our article: “7 Tips to Reduce Battery Usage on Linux“.

The main and easiest thing you can do to solve this problem on Fedora, is simply installing TLP. Which is a nice power management system working in the background to save battery power when possible:

sudo dnf install tlp tlp-rdw sudo systemctl enable tlp

Then reboot your system.

7. Install Steam

If you like having some games on your PC to enjoy from time to time, then Steam is definitly the way to go on Linux. 25% of all games on Steam now support Linux. Which is why it’s a must if you are a gamer.

After you have enabled the non-free RPM Fusion repository, you can install Steam on Fedora using:

sudo dnf install steam

Also read the following post on how to enable Steam Play on Linux to run Windows games.

8. Install VLC To Play Multimedia Files

One of the most famous multimedia players all over the world. Its main feature is that it can run the multimedia formats you may see and supports all codecs. Above that, it’s free and open source.

A simple DNF command would work:

sudo dnf install vlc

9. Customize GNOME Shell

Fedora Workstation comes with GNOME Shell desktop by default, and it is customizable. All what you need to do is to head to extensions.gnome.org and install the extensions you like. This is a quick list:

User Themes: A must-have extension. In order to be able to use themes from your ~/.themes folder, you must install this extension first.

folder, you must install this extension first. Frippery Move Clock: Moves the clock to the right side of the panel.

Frippery Panel Favorites: Adds your favorite applications to the panel as icons.

Tray Icons: Restore the system tray icons on the GNOME panel for your minimized and supported applications.

Dash to Panel: Convert the GNOME panel into a more advanced panel that can be placed anywhere. You may wish to install more GNOME extensions according to your needs, for which you can check our full list of the recommended GNOME extensions.

Additionally, you may download GTK+ 3 themes, GNOME Shell themes and icon themes from Gnome-look.org.

10. Setup Dropbox

Backups are really important, and I recommend setting up this solution in all posts related to Linux distributions configurations. My laptop was stolen once and it had a lot of my projects and drafts which were not in my backups. That’s why I feel obligated to say it over and over: People, always set up a backup plan.

Dropbox is one of the common methods to use. You can simply install its Nautilus integration extension via:

sudo dnf install dropbox nautilus-dropbox

After that, you can open Dropbox from the applications menu in order to start configuring it. Later on you will have a folder called “Dropbox” in your home folder. You can use it to sync your files across your devices and with your Dropbox account.

11. Understand Btrfs

Btrfs is the default filesystem in Fedora starting from version 33. It is a copy-on-write filesystem which allows you to keep snapshots (backups) of many folders and files on your system, so that you can restore older versions of them any time a problem happens. Btrfs provides much more features than that too, and it became the default filesystem during installation starting from Fedora 33.

You can still get the old ext4 filesystem during installation, but the default selection right now will be Btrfs.

However, there is no easy way to interact with Btrfs in Fedora 35, you’ll have to master the command line utilities designed to interact with it so that you can employ it for your needs. No GUI tools by default, no handbooks, no guides… Nothing.

A good introduction for learning Btrfs can be found in our Linux filesystems article, beside the official Btrfs guide and the ArchWiki page. You mainly need to learn the btrfs command, so you may want to view its man page:

man btrfs

12. Enable Additional Repositories

Starting from Fedora 35, users can choose to enable a set of free and non-free repositories in the software center to get additional apps. You’ll simply see an information message asking you whether you want to enable these repositories or not at the first time when you open GNOME Software:

Enabling Software repositories in Fedora 35

Simply enable them and you’ll be able to install apps from them in the same software center.

13. Check Power Profiles

Starting from Fedora 35 as well, you can choose the power profiles you want for your PC from the power settings in the GNOME Control Center. This is useful if you were running the distribution on your laptop for example and you wanted to save battery power, then you can choose the “Power save” mode instead of the normal mode to do it in one click:

You can switch between these modes back and forth whenever you need from your user menu in the GNOME desktop:

Conclusion

This was our list for things to do after installing Fedora 35. Now you should be ready to start using your new OS on daily bases according to your needs. Remember that Fedora-like any other distribution-is pretty much customizable. If you don’t like something in the system, you can simply change it to what you want.

What are some things that you do after installing Fedora? Share them with us in comments.