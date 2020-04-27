20 Things To Do After Installing Ubuntu 20.04

Ubuntu releases a new version every six months. However, most of the stuff you may need to do after installing the new version are generally the same. This article will guide you through enhancing your new system. No matter what supported version of Ubuntu you use, you can follow those steps.

Please don’t look at those things as mandatory; Pick what’s best for your user experience and needs, and leave the rest of them. You don’t have to apply everything on this list.

Currently, the latest version of Ubuntu is 20.04 LTS. You can download it from the official Ubuntu website.

List of Things to do After installing Ubuntu 20.04

Run a System Upgrade

This is the first and most important thing to do after installing any version of Ubuntu. You’ll have to update the package information and fetch it from the available repositories in order to be able to install new software. To do it:

sudo apt update

You also have to upgrade your system packages if possible. Sometimes, there might be some known bugs in the Ubuntu version you have. And maybe the developers have already released a fix. Thus, you have to make sure everything you have is already up-to-date before assuming anything:

sudo apt upgrade

Install Synaptic

Synaptic is the famous package manager for Ubuntu. It was default back in Ubuntu 10.04 (and 10.10?). The main feature of Synaptic is the ability to show you all the packages you are looking for in less than a few seconds. It’s very efficient to install/remove system packages.

Unfortunately, it was removed from the system in Ubuntu 11.04. But still can be installed from the official repositories with a single command (run it in terminal, Ctrl + Alt + T):

sudo apt install synaptic

Install GNOME Tweaks

Starting from Ubuntu 17.10, the system comes with GNOME desktop as default. If you would like to configure the interface’s options, you can install GNOME Tweaks:

sudo apt install gnome-tweaks

GNOME Tweaks is especially helpful if you want to change your keyboard layout using Alt + Shift. There’s an option in the “Keyboard” tab that allows you to change that under “Additional layout options”.

Browse Extensions

You can add extra functionality to your GNOME desktop via “extensions”. Fortunately, there’s a special website where you can browse extensions and install them in a single click.

Here are some of our suggestions:

User Themes: A must-have extension. In order to be able to use themes from your ~/.themes folder, you must install this extension first.

folder, you must install this extension first. OpenWeather: A simple panel applet which displays weather conditions automatically.

No Title Bar: Removes the top titlebar and inserts the window controls at the top panel.

Frippery Move Clock: Moves the clock to the right side of the panel.

Frippery Panel Favorites: Adds your favorite applications to the panel as icons.

Important Note: Starting with Ubuntu 19.10, the Chromium browser package is now a transitional package that installs the Snap version. This means that you no longer can use Chromium to install extensions from extensions.gnome.org, you have to use Firefox browser.

Enable Hot Corner in GNOME Shell

Ubuntu comes with the GNOME Shell desktop by default. But there’s a nice hidden feature that is disabled by default there, which is that you can enable displaying the overview of the shell by bringing your mouse to the upper corner of the desktop automatically when you hover it.

To enable it, run the following command:

gsettings set org.gnome.desktop.interface enable-hot-corners true

Enable Light/Dark Mode in Ubuntu

Ubuntu 20.04 comes with a nice feature to enable dark mode or light mode. To enable it, just open the settings center and head to the appearance tab:

You can control some other options related to your desktop from there too.

Get Better Appearance

Since Ubuntu 18.10, the distribution comes with “Yaru” theme, which is really nice by default:

Yaru theme on Ubuntu 18.10

But if you don’t like it, there are hundreds of nice themes available on gnome-look.org. You can choose any one you like and download it.

If you are downloading a GTK+ theme, make sure to extract it to /home/yourusrename/.themes folder. Or if you are downloading an icon/mouse cursor theme, extract it to /home/yourusername/.icons. Those two folders (.themes and .icons) are hidden in your home folder. You need to open your home folder and hit Ctrl + H to show them. If they don’t exist, simply create them.

Here are some GTK+ themes worth to try out: Arc Theme, OSX Arc White Theme, Zuki themes, Numix Theme. And if you are searching for icons: Moka Icons, Obsidian Icons, Mint-X icons.

After you download these themes and extract them in the correct location (or if you installed from their official repositories). You can start using them with GNOME Tweak Tool or Unity Tweak Tool.

Reduce Battery Usage

Some users – on some specific hardware – my notice a higher battery consumption rate on Linux than on Windows. This is explained in details with the solutions as well in our article: “7 Tips to Reduce Battery Usage on Linux“.

The main and easiest thing you can do to solve this problem on Ubuntu, is simply installing TLP. Which is a nice power management system working in the background to save battery power when possible:

sudo apt-get install tlp tlp-rdw sudo systemctl enable tlp

Then reboot your system.

Install Steam

Steam on Ubuntu 16.04

Gamer? You should definitely try the available Linux games on Steam. Which are around 25% of the total games in the whole store. To install Steam on Ubuntu, download the .deb package from this link. Double click it and hit install.

Remove Apport

Apport is the reporting system for crashes and failures in Ubuntu. It’s that small rectangular box telling you that there’s a system crash every few minutes. However, on the period of my usage for all Ubuntu releases, Apport always used to show crash messages suddenly with no reason or real crash behind it. It never did its job.

If you find it annoying, you can simply remove it by:

sudo apt remove apport apport-gtk

Enable Proprietary and Canonical Partners Repositories

By default, not all the available repositories are enabled on Ubuntu. Some of them contain closed-source applications and other copyrighted programs. Which is why they are not enabled by default.

However, if you want those programs (like Flash, codecs or Skype..). You can enable them. Simply open Synaptic, head to Settings —> Repositories. Make sure you have them activated like this:

Also make sure you enable this repository:

After you reload the package information (via Synaptic or sudo apt update command). You can now browse those repositories from Synaptic to see what software you may need:

Install Needed Drivers

Although I don’t personally like the closed-source hardware drivers, I have to admit that they – sometimes – give better performance. If you want this extra performance (especially if you are a gamer). You can install them from the drivers tab in Software Sources:

Some free drivers may be there as well.

Get Important Firefox Addons

Firefox is the default web browser in Ubuntu. Since you are going to use it everyday. It’s better for you to try a set of different addons and extensions:

GNOME Theme: A nice theme for Firefox on theme. Giving it GNOME-like style.

HTTPS Everywhere: The famous HTTPS protocol plugin. Must have for web encryption.

Self Destructing Cookies: For a better privacy and anonymity on the Internet. It’s better to destroy the cookies directly after you close the tab it’s associated with. This is exactly what this extension does. Although it will directly end your sessions (you will have to login again each time), but it will give you a good privacy shield.

uBlock Origin: The famous ad-blocker plugin. Please make sure to add us to the whitelist!

Privacy Badger: Block tracking scripts and other 3rd-party online tracking software.

Try Other Browsers

If you don’t like Firefox. You try many other available web browsers. Probably, the most famous alternative is Chromium. Which is actually Google Chrome, without the Google branding and built-in spyware.

You can install it via:

sudo apt install chromium-browser

You may also try Vivaldi, another web browser which is based on Chromium. However, Vivaldi offers a different graphical user interface beside a lot of other options for power users. You can download it from here.

Note: Starting form Ubuntu 19.10, the Chromium package in Ubuntu is a transitional package for the Snap version of Chromium.

Fix Gone Passwords in Chromium Browser (Snap version only)

Chromium Browser

Starting with Ubuntu 19.10, the Chromium package now enwraps a Snap package. So if you upgrade from to 20.04, you’ll see that all your passwords are gone. (If you are using the Snap version).

To fix this, run the following command:

snap connect chromium:password-manager-service

Install Chromium as a DEB Package

As we said, the Chromium browser is now a Snap package in Ubuntu 20.04, which could make it slower to launch and bring some other issues with it.

So to fix that, you could install Chromium as a Debian package (.deb) from another source.

Here’s the official Chromium Beta PPA for Ubuntu, you can install it from here via grabbing the packages manually for an older Ubuntu release (E.g 18.04) and installing them. Please notice that this way is not “formal” and isn’t recommend to be used in general, but if you really need Chromium as a Debian package, then you can install it in this way.

You mainly need the chromium-browser , chromium-codecs-ffmpeg and chromium-codecs-ffmpeg-extra packages from that repository. So download all those packages and install them via dpkg :

sudo dpkg -i /path/to/packages/chromium*

Check Other Interfaces

Don’t like the default interface for Ubuntu? You can simply change it. You have many different possibilities: MATE, GNOME, KDE, XFCE, LXDE, LXQt, Budgie, Cinnamon.

Each interface has its own pros and cons. Just like tastes, everybody likes something different. You can check the look of each one of them to see which one is best for you.

Warning: Don’t install them all! Installing desktop environments like KDE and GNOME together is probably not a good idea on Ubuntu. Just install the one you would use on daily basis and remove the others.

To install Cinnamon:

sudo apt install cinnamon-desktop-environment

To install KDE(with Kubuntu branding):

sudo apt kubuntu-desktop

To install Xfce:

sudo apt install xubuntu-desktop

To install MATE:

sudo apt install ubuntu-mate-desktop

To install LXQt:

sudo apt install lubuntu-desktop

To install Budgie:

sudo apt install ubuntu-budgie-desktop

Install Multimedia Codecs

Sometimes we may have different proprietary multimedia files and we would like to play them. Unfortunately, you will need to download another set of packages into your system. This is done via:

sudo apt install ubuntu-restricted-addons

If you like, you can install VLC which will ease your life a lot in playing multimedia files and URLs and doesn’t require the previous proprietary set of addons:

sudo apt install vlc

Create a Backup Plan

Backups are very important. Even if you think that you may never need them. You will. If your system gets broken or if someone steals your laptop, you’re probably going to be in big trouble. Especially if you have some important files on it like your projects or books or family pictures.. Nobody would like to go through that.

There are many software which you can use. Dropbox offers a desktop-compatible software which you can install on your system in order to keep your files synchronized with your Dropbox account (it will create a folder called Dropbox in your home folder, store your important files there).

You can also use Google Drive if you want. The whole process of setting it up won’t take more than 5 minutes. Or if you are an experienced user and you have a server near you, you may try NextCloud to deploy your own private cloud on the Internet, it even has a medical app!

Learn More about Snaps

Snaps are a new way of delivering applications in the Linux world. Ubuntu 20.04 ships its default software center as a Snap, and includes its support there by default.

You can install all installed Snaps on your system via the following command:

snap list

To search for a specific Snap:

sudo snap find <snap_name>

And to install it or remove it:

sudo snap install snapname

sudo snap remove snapname

Learn more about Snaps and other app formats for Linux.

Conclusion

This was our list of stuff to do after installing whatever version of Ubuntu. The possibilities are endless. It all depends on your work and what type of software and functionalities you may need.

If you have any more things which you always do after installing the system, you may share us your thoughts in the comments!