Open Source on Android Series

Open Souce Android Alternatives

While most parts of Android are open-source and can be viewed and edited accordingly, especially the Linux kernel part, some parts remain proprietary and only available for Google.

3rd-party developers for years have maintained different community projects to “de-Google” the Android system and remove the proprietary parts out of it. These are what we call “Android distributions”.

Installing a custom ROM on your Android device will cause the warranty to be voided, and you may need to root your device before you do it, which requires some technical experience. However, if you are sure what you are doing, then you can check one of the following Android distributions to install them on your smartphone.