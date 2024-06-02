switch to linux 1

There Has Never Been a Better Time to Switch to Linux

Written by

Last Updated on: June 2, 2024

Linux and its family of distributions have been around for 33 years now. Despite its popular success on smartphones and servers where it controls more than 70% of the market share, its success on the desktop landscape has always remained limited with only 4% of the market share.

But Linux has been steadily growing over the past few years, and its ecosystem is becoming more mature than before.

The wireless, Bluetooth and printer devices you tried to get working on Linux several years ago no longer suck if you try to run them again, and they have mostly become just plug-and-play. That favorite software of yours probably either works natively on Linux nowadays or there are alternatives/workarounds to make it work. That new shiny game on Steam which was released just this year will also work with a few tweaks on your Linux distribution without a hassle thanks to things like Steam Play.

But this is not an article about Linux and its current features so far. In fact, what should be pushing you towards Linux should not only be the features it has to offer nowadays. Instead, it should be the grim future with Windows that you should try to escape from.

Microsoft just announced its “Copilot+ PC” which are basically just powerful laptops suitable to run local AI applications. And thanks to advancements with the latest GPT-4o model from OpenAI which adds vision/audio capabilities in near-real-time, another Windows feature called “Recall” has been added to Windows which takes screenshots of your screen every few seconds so that you can ask the AI model about your previous activities anytime you want.

The system will record all of your activities; how you type your passwords, how you browse your family pictures, what movies/films and other media clips you watch, what anonymous accounts you own on the Internet… All of your digital life will be recorded.

While this is clearly a security nightmare and a possible breach of every privacy law around the world, it could be fine as long as it is opt-in by default and not enabled for the average Joe without his knowledge.

That’s what Microsoft at least tried to convince us when they talked to the BBC about this new feature.

However, several users have reported that unlike what Microsoft is saying, this feature is opt-out by default; meaning that it is the user’s responsibility to disable it if he/she doesn’t like it. Moreover, it can not be disabled directly through installation, but Microsoft will give users a checkbox to “open the settings after setup completes so I can manage my Recall preferences”:

Other users report on Microsoft’s attempts to gaslight users about this feature by renaming it in the group policy editor program from “Turn off Windows AI user data analysis” to “Turn off saving snapshots for Windows”:

While the Recall feature did not land on Windows 11 outside Copilot+ PCs yet, with this behavior, it is extremely hard to trust Microsoft with your data privacy even if you were running a normal machine with Windows 11.

The feature could land at any time [or not], and you may not even know about it.

This is not to add on some other spyware-like “features” in Windows 11, such as ads being displayed right in your start menu or File Explorer according to your user metrics.

With all of these interesting “updates” from Microsoft, and the fact that they are a strong investor behind the OpenAI company itself with $13 billion dollars so far which makes them have a strong incentive to analyze every bit of user data to train their AI models, it is perhaps very wise to assume that you can no longer trust your private data will remain private in the future with these hands.

You couldn’t ask for a better time to switch from Windows to another operating system.

Here comes Linux to the rescue; the lovely traditional OS that you can customize and tweak with no so-called “AI features” whatsoever.

switch to linux 5
switch to linux 7
switch to linux 9
switch to linux 11
switch to linux 13
switch to linux 15
switch to linux 17
switch to linux 19
switch to linux 21
Various Linux distributions and how they look like

Linux is open source, meaning that anyone can view its source code and help develop it. It is mostly secure since Windows viruses do not work on it and it doesn’t need anti-virus software. It is free of cost, since almost all of its distributions are available free of charge. It respects your privacy, since none of your personal data is ever shared with its developers. It has no incentive to spy on you or try to sell you anything… Because mostly it is a community effort.

While Linux does not come with any of these shiny new AI integrations and features, the OS has matured much more than before, and the average Joe should find everything he needs according to the Linux distribution he chooses to be his daily driver.

10 Years of Using Linux: How It Was Before, And How it Became

Steam works on Linux, and has a feature to run almost all its titles on Linux with few or minor issues. If you are in need to run some other Windows-only software, then you can do that using a program called Wine, or maybe run your own Windows virtual machine using VMware. Software like Adobe’, Microsoft Office, AutoCAD and similar ones all have workarounds to make them work on Linux if you truly need them. Much better yet, they have alternatives that you can possibly switch to as well.

Linux Mint is one of the best distributions we recommend for new switchers from Windows. It comes with a familiar desktop layout, and its software catalog offers special tools to run Windows software whenever needed. It has no data collection mechanisms, no tracking, no spyware… All your data is local on your device and nothing more.

We no longer live in an era where Windows is the only path to get a functional operating system to run a computer. Thank God!

If you are interested in making the switch, then we offer a complete series on our website on how to switch from Windows to Linux. You can also ask for help about topics you don’t know on our forums for further help if you should need it.

So ditch that spyware called Windows from your PC, and make the switch to Linux and the open-source world now! 🙂

Other interesting reads:

Before you leave...

FOSS Post has been providing high-quality content about open source and Linux software for around 7 years now. All of our content is free so that you can enjoy it whenever you like. However, consider buying us a cup of coffee by joining our Patreon campaign or doing a one-time donation to support our efforts!

Explore Our Community

Our community platform is here. Join it now so that you can explore tons of interesting and fun discussions about various open source aspects and issues!

Need Support?

Are you stuck following one of our articles or technical tutorials? Drop us a support request in the forum and we'll get right back to you.

Did you know?

You can take a number of interesting and exciting quizzes that the FOSS Post team prepared about various open source software from FOSS Quiz.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Newsletter

Enter your email address to subscribe to our newsletter. We only send you an email when we have a couple of new posts or some important updates to share.

Recent Comments

Open Source Directory

This table shows what open source alternatives exist in each software category. Useful to replace your proprietary solutions with other open source ones.

CategorySoftware
Business SoftwareOpen Source ERP
Open Source Survey Software
Open Source eCommerce Platforms
Open Source Project Management Software
Open Source Log Management Software
Open Source Network Asset Management Software
Designing SoftwareOpen Source Animation Software
Open Source Prototyping Tools
Open Source Images
DevelopmentOpen Source Speech Recognition Software
Open Source Machine Learning Libraries
EngineeringOpen Source Math Software
Open Source CAD Software
Open Source Digital Twin Platforms
Medical SoftwareOpen Source EMR Software
User SoftwareOpen Source Remote Desktop Software
Open Source VPNs
Open Source Conferencing Software
Open Source Password Managers

Join the Force!

For the price of one cup of coffee per month:

  • Support the FOSS Post to produce more content.
  • Get a special account on our website.
  • Remove all the ads you are seeing (including this one!).
  • Get an OPML file containing +70 RSS feeds for various FOSS-related websites and blogs, so that you can import it into your favorite RSS reader and stay updated about the FOSS world!

Become a Supporter