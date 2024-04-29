Better Things To Do After Installing Ubuntu 24.04

Ubuntu releases a new version every six months. However, most of the stuff you may need to do after installing any new version is generally the same. This article will guide you through enhancing your new Ubuntu 24.04 system, but you can also follow the same instructions no matter what Ubuntu version you use.

Please don’t look at these things as mandatory: Pick what’s best for your user experience and needs, and leave the rest of them. You don’t have to apply everything on this list.

Currently, the latest LTS version of Ubuntu is 24.04 LTS, which will be supported with updates up to 2029, and up to 2036 for Ubuntu Pro users.

After installation, the first thing to do is updating your OS. You’ll have to update the package information and fetch it from the available repositories in order to be able to install any new updates.

To do that, just run the following command in the Terminal app (Press Ctrl + Alt + T to launch it):

sudo apt update

And now, to upgrade all of your system packages to the latest versions, run the following command:

sudo apt upgrade

Things to do After Installing Ubuntu 24.04

Things to Install

In this section, you will see a list of possible software and tools that you can install on Ubuntu. Choose only what you need from them.

Install Synaptic

Synaptic is the famous package manager for Ubuntu. It was default back in older Ubuntu releases (Like 10.04 LTS), but was removed many years ago. The main feature of Synaptic is the ability to show you all the packages you are looking for in less than a few seconds. It’s very efficient to install/remove system packages with it.

Unfortunately, it was removed from the default software pool in Ubuntu 11.04. But it still can be installed from the official repositories with a single command:

sudo apt install synaptic

Install GNOME Tweaks

Starting from Ubuntu 17.10, the Ubuntu desktop ships with GNOME desktop by default. If you would like to configure the interface’s options, you can install GNOME Tweaks:

sudo apt install gnome-tweaks

GNOME Tweaks is especially helpful if you want to change your keyboard layout using Alt + Shift. There’s an option in the “Keyboard” tab that allows you to change that under “Additional layout options”.

Install GNOME Extensions

You can add extra functionality to your GNOME desktop via “extensions”. Fortunately, there’s a special website where you can browse extensions and install them in a single click, which is extensions.gnome.org.

Here are some of our suggestions:

User Themes: A must-have extension. In order to be able to use themes from your ~/.themes folder, you must install this extension first.

folder, you must install this extension first. Frippery Move Clock: Moves the clock to the right side of the panel.

Frippery Panel Favorites: Adds your favorite applications to the panel as icons.

Tray Icons: Restore the system tray icons on the GNOME panel for your minimized and supported applications. If it doesn’t work for you, then you can enable the Appindicator Support extension instead.

GSConnect: An extension that allows you to connect your smartphone with your Linux desktop. It allows you to sync SMS messages, notifications and much more. Once installed, you need to install the KDE Connect application on your smartphone so that you can link them together.

gTile: Very nifty extension to divide your screen among opened applications as a grid. (Should be available for GNOME +45 version soon). You may wish to install more GNOME extensions according to your needs, for which you can check our full list of the recommended GNOME extensions.

Important Note: in Ubuntu 24.04, both Firefox and Chromium browsers packages are now transitional packages that install the Snap version. While Firefox is configured in a way to allow installing extensions when the user approves that, the Chromium browser is not. You will have to install the DEB version of the Chromium browser on Ubuntu 24.04 if you want to install GNOME extensions from the website.

Add AppImage Support

AppImages are one of the famous ways for software delivery on Linux. They are just like .exe files on Windows, which contain all the app’s files and dependencies inside the same file. This means that the user will just have to download the corresponding AppImage and click it in order for the software to run.

While AppImages are universal, and can easily work on any Linux distribution (Fedora, openSUSE, Mint… etc), sadly Canonical has opted for removing one of the most basic libraries that enable AppImages to work out of the box, which is libfuse2, which by turn prevents users from running any AppImages on fresh Ubuntu installations.

The solution is simply to install that library with the following command:

sudo apt install libfuse2

And then, you can run your AppImages file as normal.

Get DEB Version of Firefox and Chromium

In Ubuntu 24.04, Firefox and Chromium browsers are shipped to users as Snap packages instead of tradtional DEB packages. Even if you try to install these browsers from your apt package manager, the Snap version will still be installed.

Lucky for you, we have created tutorials on how to install Firefox and Chromium on Ubuntu 24.04 as traditional DEB packages just like before:

Follow the instructions in these two posts.

Install Steam

Steam on Ubuntu 16.04

Gamer? Steam is your first gate towards any gaming activity on Linux, and Valve has been the prime company supporting such efforts:

sudo apt install steam

Also, don’t forget to enable Steam Play so that you can run Windows-only games on Linux via Proton:

Install Needed Drivers

Although I don’t personally like the closed-source hardware drivers, I have to admit that they – sometimes – give better performance. If you want this extra performance (especially if you are a gamer), then you can install them from the drivers tab in Software Sources:

Some free drivers may be there as well, depending on your computer hardware.

Install Other Desktop Interfaces on Ubuntu

Don’t like the default interface for Ubuntu? You can simply change it. You have many different possibilities: MATE, GNOME, KDE, XFCE, LXDE, LXQt, Budgie and Cinnamon.

Each interface has its own pros and cons. Just like tastes, everybody likes something different. You can check the look of each one of them online to see which one is best for you.

Warning: Don’t install them all! Installing desktop environments like KDE and GNOME together is probably not a good idea on Ubuntu. Just install the one you would use on daily basis and remove the others.

To install Cinnamon:

sudo apt install ubuntucinnamon-desktop

To install KDE(with Kubuntu branding):

sudo apt install kubuntu-desktop

To install Xfce:

sudo apt install xubuntu-desktop

To install MATE:

sudo apt install ubuntu-mate-desktop

To install LXQt:

sudo apt install lubuntu-desktop

To install Budgie:

sudo apt install ubuntu-budgie-desktop

Install Multimedia Codecs or VLC

Sometimes we may have different multimedia files and we would like to play them. Unfortunately, you will need to download another set of packages into your system. This is done via:

sudo apt install ubuntu-restricted-addons

If you like, you can install VLC which will ease your life a lot in playing multimedia files, and doesn’t require the previous proprietary set of addons:

sudo apt install vlc

Get Better Appearance

Since Ubuntu 18.10, the distribution comes with “Yaru” theme, which is really nice by default.

But if you don’t like it, there are hundreds of nice themes available on gnome-look.org. You can choose anyone you like and download it.

If you are downloading a GTK+ theme, make sure to extract it to /home/yourusrename/.themes folder. Or if you are downloading an icon/mouse cursor theme, extract it to /home/yourusername/.icons . Those two folders (.themes and .icons) are hidden in your home folder. You need to open your home folder and hit Ctrl + H to display them.

If they don’t exist, simply create them on your own, no biggie.

After you download these themes and extract them in the correct location, you can start using them with GNOME Tweaks (just head to the “Appearance” tab in GNOME Tweaks and change your current themes to the ones you want).

You should also learn how you can take screenshots on Linux like a pro, so that you can share them when needed with whoever you want:

Get Important Firefox Addons

Firefox is the default web browser in Ubuntu. Since you are going to use it every day, then it’s better for you to try a set of different addons and extensions:

uBlock Origin : The famous ad-blocker plugin. Please make sure to add us to the whitelist!

Privacy Badger: Block tracking scripts and other 3rd-party online tracking software.

Bitwarden: Free and open source password manager that you can use to secure your login credentials on websites.

Cookies AutoDelete: Automatically clears cookies associated with the opened tab once you close it, which greatly secures your privacy. You should toggle the “Active mode” from the settings after installing it, and make sure to set the cleaning duration to “1 seconds”.

Swift Selection Search: Easily search the selected text across any search engine/website you want according to your own needs. If you care for privacy and security, then check the following list of privacy addons for Firefox. You may also check our other list of general useful addons for Firefox.

Things to Remove

There are also some software that you may would like to remove from Ubuntu for many possible reasons, here’s how you can do it.

Remove Apport

Apport is the reporting system for crashes and failures in Ubuntu. It’s that small rectangular box telling you that there’s a system crash every few minutes. However, on the period of my usage for all Ubuntu releases, Apport always used to show crash messages suddenly with no reason or real crash behind it. It never did its job.

The issue is that it may display that window for you during a meeting or while playing a video game, interrupting your current activity.

If you find it annoying, then you can simply remove it by:

sudo apt remove apport apport-gtk

Remove Snaps

Snaps are a new format for software delivery in the Linux world. They contain packages isolated from each other which can be easily updated to their latest versions. However, some users report that Snaps are slow, buggy or take some system resources while they work in the background, hence they would like to see it gone from their systems.

To remove Snaps from Ubuntu, run the following command:

sudo apt purge snapd

Notice that this will cause some apps to disappear from your system, like the software centre or the calculator. To get them back, you can install Snaps again and reboot:

sudo apt install snapd

Things to Adjust or Tweak

Here are some additional adjustments and tweaks that can you apply on your system.

Ubuntu Pro is a set of additional software updates and services provided by Canonical for its enterprise Ubuntu customers. With it, the Ubuntu LTS support period can be extended from 5 years to 12 years.

Luckily, Canonical gives users wishing to use Ubuntu Pro for personal use 5 free installations that they can deploy on their machines for absolutely no cost.

The details on how to enable Ubuntu Pro on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS are found in the following article:

Enable zRAM for Better Performance

zRAM is a small software that creates your Swap disk on memory instead of creating it on traditional hard disks or solid-drive disks. In this way, I/O operations on the Swap disk will be much faster.

Furthermore, zRAM compresses the RAM-based Swap disk so that it can include larger data than your actual RAM size. Your system will suddenly feel that it has more memory to utilize for various applications than before.

To enable zRAM on Ubuntu 24.04, review the following tutorial:

Change User Interface Colors/Layout

Starting from Ubuntu 22.04, there is a set of options that you can trigger in the control center for changing user interface colors or its layout.

You can switch to light/dark mode, alongside with other colors from the Appearance tab:

You can also toggle the panel mode, and move it to the bottom so that it gives you a macOS-like feeling:

Show Apps From Current Workspace Only

In the latest Ubuntu version, there is a dock extension that shows you the sidebar you see on the left of the screen.

In this sidebar, you’ll notice that even if you switch to other workspaces, app icons will still be displayed from all workspaces.

If you wish to alter this behavior, then you can do it easily like this:

Reduce Battery Usage on Laptops

Some users – on some specific hardware – may notice a higher battery consumption rate on Linux than on Windows. This is explained in detail with the solutions as well in our article about tips to save battery power on Linux.

The main and easiest thing you can do right now to solve this problem on Ubuntu is simply installing TLP, which is a nice power management system working in the background to save battery power when possible:

sudo apt install tlp tlp-rdw

sudo systemctl enable tlp

Then reboot your system. It doesn’t need any configuration, it will load the default configuration and save power on its own.

Create a Backup Plan

Backups are very important.

Even if you think that you may never need them, you will. If your system gets broken or if someone steals your laptop, then you’re probably going to be in big trouble. Especially if you have some important files on it like your projects or books or family pictures… Nobody would like to go through that.

There are many software which you can use for backups. Dropbox offers a desktop-compatible software that you can install on your system in order to keep your files synchronized with your Dropbox account (it will create a folder called Dropbox in your home folder, and store your important files there).

If you don’t want to use Dropbox, then you can use the open-source software “Duplicati” to set up remote backups with any other service/server you want.

Learn More about Snaps

Snaps are a new way of delivering applications in the Linux world. They were introduced by Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, and are now installed by default on many Ubuntu releases. You may wish to learn more about Snaps instead of avoiding them or removing them.

You can see all installed Snaps on your system via the following command:

snap list

To search for a specific Snap:

sudo snap find <snap_name>

And to install it or remove it:

sudo snap install snapname

sudo snap remove snapname

Conclusion

This was our list of stuff to do after installing whatever version of Ubuntu you use. The possibilities are endless, and it all depends on your work and what type of software and functionalities you may need.

If you have any more things that you always do after installing the system, you may share your thoughts in the comments!